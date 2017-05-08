The Central Criminal Court has ordered for a woman who killed her toddler son to be assessed by a psychiatrist ahead of her sentence hearing.

Hazel Waters pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Muhammad Hassan Khan at their home at Ridge Hall, Ballybrack in Dublin in October 2014.

A post-mortem revealed the 2-year-old had been stabbed.

Ms. Waters was due to stand trial for his murder but the DPP accepted her plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.