A 42 year old woman has been remanded in continuing custody charged with causing serious harm to a child last Saturday.



Emer Cannon was not present in Bray District Court this morning.



Three year old Zoe Whitford died in Crumlin Childrens Hospital on Tuesday.



Juliette Gash reports;



42 year old Emer Cannon remanded in continuing custody in connection with death of 3 year old pic.twitter.com/7Tk7bNDRVZ — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) February 15, 2018