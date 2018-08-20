An investigation's taking place to try to find out how a British woman fell from a cruise ship and spent 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea.

The 46-year-old passenger says she'd been sitting on the back of the deck of the Norwegian cruise liner when she fell late on Saturday night.

A Croatian rescue ship was scrambled and found her swimming not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

The 46-year-old gave an interview to the Croatia news service HRT, saying she felt "very lucky" to have survived the ordeal.

"I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," she said.

"I am very lucky to be alive. I was sitting at the back of the deck."

The rescued passenger, who identified herself only as Kay, was taken to hospital in the city of Pula and is said to be in a stable condition.