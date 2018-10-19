A woman who sustained a severe brain injury after she fell off the side of a Luas tram 8 years ago has settled her High Court action.

Rebecca Kelly was only 13 when she fell after "tram surfing" with a friend at the Fatima station on the Red Line.

She had to be rescued by the friend after she fell back on to the tracks and hit her head.

20 year old Rebecca Kelly of Pearse House, Pearse Street, Dublin had through her mother Elizabeth sued the Luas operators as a result of the accident on September 3rd, 2010.

All the claims were denied by Veolia.

Today she settled her High Court action for €550,000.