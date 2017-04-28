

A woman's been shot by police during an anti-terror operation in London.

She's in a serious but stable condition.

Video posted online shows heavily armed police storming a terraced house in Willesden, in the north-west of the city.

3 people were arrested there and another detained in Kent last night all on suspicion of planning terrorist acts.

The woman in her twenties and is now under police guard in hospital.

Scotland Yard says the raids aren't connected with yesterday's terror arrest near Downing Street.