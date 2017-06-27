The average woman spends 29 minutes applying make up in order to achieve the natural look with a third watching online tutorials to get tips from professionals

Research has revealed that 86 percent work hard and use a host of products and techniques to appear fresh faced.

A fifth of woman use more products for the no make-up look that they would for a 'night out' look, with 10 being the average number of products used.

A third of those surveyed said they would never go without make up, while 6 percent wouldn't let their partner see them without 'au naturel'.

14 percent of women put on make-up before their partner wakes up!