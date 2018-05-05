A teenager's being questioned following an attack on a woman in the North this morning.

The 38 year old woman sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted with a cordless drill in the Railway Street area of Strabane in County Tyrone at around 2am.

Her condition is critical but stable, and police described it as a brutal attack.



A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said police were investigating a "possible homophobic motive" for the attack.

He said: "This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave.”

"We are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us," he said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dashcam.

SDLP assembly member for West Tyrone, Daniel McCrossan, said it was "one of the most horrific incidents" he had learned of during his time as a politician.

"It is a monstrous attack and one that has sent shockwaves across the entirety of the wider Strabane community today," he added.

"I actually felt sick, that this could happen."

Anyone with information or was in the area at the time and saw the teenager carrying a drill is urged to contact police in Strabane or Crimestoppers.