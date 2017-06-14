The woman whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains has been named locally as Patricia OConnor



Its believed the mother in her 60s was killed in Rathfarnham in South Dublin and her body parts scattered.



A man in his 30s is being questioned about her murder.



This local woman lived close to the victim.

Gardai remain outside the Rathfarnham house of the woman whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains pic.twitter.com/FkDxSuO6RM — Today FM News (@TodayFMNews) June 14, 2017

More body parts could be found in the Wicklow mountains over the coming days.

A search is continuing there this afternoon.

The woman's head was found yesterday, but her remains have been scattered over a wide area.