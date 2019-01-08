A man's been arrested a woman's body was discovered at a house in Ardee, Co Louth.

Gardaí discovered the body at around 11:30am this morning.

Investigators said it appears she died a violent death.

The house has been sealed off, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in the Ardee area this afternoon in connection with the investigation.

He's being held under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí say they're investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.