Today marks the 100 year anniversary of women being given the right to vote in Ireland.

The Representation of the People Act was passed on February 6th, 1918.

Initially it only allowed women over the age of 30 the right to vote, but they had to have property rights or a university education.

From separation in 1922, the Irish Free State gave equal voting rights to men and women.

To mark the 100 year anniversary, the granddaughter of Irish suffragette Hannah Sheehy Skeffington, Dr Micheline Sheehy Skeffington, re-enacted breaking windows in Dublin Castle, which she was arrested for in 1912.

Granddaughter of Irish suffragette Hanna Sheehy Skeffington re-enacts breaking windows in Dublin Castle to mark 100 years of women getting the vote 💪🏼 #vote100 pic.twitter.com/qLmb4kGHfx — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) February 6, 2018





Speaking at today's event, Dr Sheehy Skeffington says women's rights today are just as important as they were 100 years ago and she compared the Repeal The 8th movement to the campaign for women's voting rights 100 years ago: