Women suffering with cervical cancer are to be offered the drug Pembro for their treatment after a high profile campaign.

It had only been available to the victims of the cervical check scandal until now.

Doctors will be able to offer it on a case by case basis if they deem it could help the woman.

The cost will be footed by the state and it will only be available to cervical cancer sufferers.

Cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan has welcomed the news: