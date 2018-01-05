There's debate over whether Nollaig na mBan should be retained as tradition intended or to be celebrated in a broader sense to highlight women's issues.

Tomorrow is 'Women's Christmas' and is traditionally a day when women could relax after additional work in the home over the Christmas period.

The National Women's council is calling for the introduction of gender quotas for local elections and company boards.

Writer and actor Stephanie Preissner says it could be time to allow the holiday to evolve.

Gail Conway has this report: