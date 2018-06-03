The largest women's event of its kind will take place in Dublin today.

The Women's Mini-Marathon will see around 30,000 participants take to the streets of the capital.

They will travel from all over Ireland and the world, with millions set to be raised for charity.

It's the first time it is taking place on a Sunday while charities have benefited by hundreds of millions of euro since, the first race in 1983:

Kathy Endersen is CEO of the event.

"This is the largest women's event of it's kind in the world. Really, we get women from all over the country which is fantastic. By moving it to a Sunday we'll get a lot of people from the North as well. We get a lot of people from Europe but mostly it's women from all over Ireland, half are from Dublin.

"So, it's a very inclusive event, women from all different backgrounds, all shapes and sizes, you can walk, jog or run it and really everyone is just coming out to have a great day!"

Ladies the streets of Dublin are yours today, and what a day for @VhiWMM ☀️ get a good breakfast, hydrate and enjoy it 🙌🏻🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HNOsvHfMJZ — David Gillick (@DavidGillick) June 3, 2018

If you're finding it hard to get going for the #VhiWMM this morning...



..Just think about that Bank Holiday Monday snooze tomorrow 😍💤



You gots this! 💪🏼 @VhiWMM pic.twitter.com/o4I2C5TpY4 — Today FM (@TodayFM) June 3, 2018

Good luck to everyone taking part in the @VhiWMM today! Enjoy and stay hydrated! It’s going to be warm out there today! Fair play to so many women taking part for many excellent causes #healthyireland #VHIWMM #GoodLuck — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 3, 2018

The idea has been copied in several European cities: London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Oslo organise all-women events. The event is also known worldwide.

Organisers say women from a number of countries have joined in the race.

This includes participants from Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Japan.