The Finance Minister gave a detailed breakdown of how the government plans to spend its money in 2019.

Paschal Donohoe's breakdown unfortunately went on for more than 75 minutes.

We've created a much briefer rundown of how workers will be affected by the coming years budget:

-Entry level for higher rate of income tax increasing by €750 to €35,300.

-Third rate of USC to be cut from 4.75% to 4.5%.

-Threshold for higher rate of employer PRSI increased from €376 to €386.

-If you have children who need to be taken care of at work you're set to benefit from the news that €90 million extra will be provided for childcare supports to change bands for affordable childcare scheme.

-If you are a home carer, your tax credits will increase by €300 to €1,500.

-Earned Income Credit for self employed to increase by €200 euro to €1,350