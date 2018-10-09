Workers: What Budget 19 Means For You
The Finance Minister gave a detailed breakdown of how the government plans to spend its money in 2019.
Paschal Donohoe's breakdown unfortunately went on for more than 75 minutes.
We've created a much briefer rundown of how workers will be affected by the coming years budget:
-Entry level for higher rate of income tax increasing by €750 to €35,300.
-Third rate of USC to be cut from 4.75% to 4.5%.
-Threshold for higher rate of employer PRSI increased from €376 to €386.
-If you have children who need to be taken care of at work you're set to benefit from the news that €90 million extra will be provided for childcare supports to change bands for affordable childcare scheme.
-If you are a home carer, your tax credits will increase by €300 to €1,500.
-Earned Income Credit for self employed to increase by €200 euro to €1,350