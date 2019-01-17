A major new scientific report says the world needs to reduce consumption of red meat and sugar by 50 per cent by 2050.

The study by the EAT-Lancet Commission says a radical change to the world's diet is needed to tackle climate change, and improve global health.

Over 30 world-leading scientists behind this report say unhealthy and unsustainably produced food pose a global risk to people and the planet - it says the answer is a Great Food Transformation.

That would mean a 50 per cent cut in global consumption of unhealthy foods like red meat and sugar by the year 2050, and a 100 per cent increase in healthy foods like nuts, fruits, vegetable and beans.

The report says this dietary change could avert between 10.8 and 11.6 million deaths every year.

It says farming methods also need to be transformed by limiting land use, reducing emissions and cutting down on fertilisers.

By 2050, it says the world should also aim to halve the current amount of food waste.

The report has pleased many environmentalists and health professionals, but farmers aren't so impressed.

The Irish Farmers Association says Ireland has a very efficient food production system from a climate perspective.

And it says proteins from beef and dairy are an important part of a balanced diet.