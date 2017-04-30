Speed-climber Ueli Steck was known as the Swiss Machine

Tributes are being paid to "the world's greatest climber" who's died on Mount Everest.

41 year old Ueli Steck died in a fall as he was preparing to reach the world's highest peak without oxygen, for a third time.


Ueli's last Facebook post talked about his preparations for the dangerous climb.

Known to fans as "the Swiss machine", Steck was a superstar of the sport.


Steck climbed all 82 of the highest peaks in the Alps in just two months in 2015.

He was known for his speed-climbing technique which often saw him running up mountainsides wearing crampons.

He also set a record for scaling the notorious north face of the Eiger mountain in less than three hours.