Tributes are being paid to "the world's greatest climber" who's died on Mount Everest.



41 year old Ueli Steck died in a fall as he was preparing to reach the world's highest peak without oxygen, for a third time.

@UeliSteck works out at #Everest Base Camp#Everest2017

With Tenji Sherpa he will attempt a new route Everest -Lhotse traverse w/o supp O2





Ueli's last Facebook post talked about his preparations for the dangerous climb.

Known to fans as "the Swiss machine", Steck was a superstar of the sport.

Ueli Steck/Tenjing Sharp en route to the summit of Everest @ClTCNepal flag in their bags.





Steck climbed all 82 of the highest peaks in the Alps in just two months in 2015.

He was known for his speed-climbing technique which often saw him running up mountainsides wearing crampons.

He also set a record for scaling the notorious north face of the Eiger mountain in less than three hours.

