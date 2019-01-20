The world’s oldest man has died at the age of 113.

Masazo Nonaka passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning at his home in northern Japan, according to his family.

He outlived his wife and three of his children.

He died of natural causes in Ashoro on the main Japanese island of Hokkaido.

His granddaughter Yuko told Kyodo News: "We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure. He was as usual yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all."

Mr Nonaka was born on 25 July 1905 – and was certified as the oldest man in the world by the Guinness Book of Records at the age of 112 years and 259 days.

He claimed the secret to his longevity was eating sweets and taking hot baths.

The oldest verified person ever is Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who - according to Guinness - died in 1997 at the age of 122.