The first four months of this year saw the worst over-crowding in our hospitals since records began.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says over 36 thousand patients waited on trolleys for an in-patient bed in the first third of the year.

The union's "Trolley Watch" figures were released as the INMO prepares to open its annual delegate conference in Wexford later today.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran says improving pay for the profession is a key issue: