Over half of mothers continue to work during their maternity leave.



This includes checking their work email - going into the office for work - and taking calls from colleagues.



The survey from iReach and SMA Nutrition spoke to 996 working mothers in Ireland.

It also revealed that almost half of women felt nervous, concerned or anxious while telling their employers they were pregnant.



Organising childcare, ensuring they spend enough time with the babies and nutritional needs are all key considerations for new Mums.

Over half of Mums learn about their baby's nutritional needs from healthcare professionals - almost the same number of Mums use the internet.

