A new audio equivalent of the blue and black dress has divided the internet.

The clip has gone viral after a twitter user posted it online asking people whether they hear 'Yanny or 'Laurel'.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018





A sound professor in the US says older adults can hear Laurel due to the frequency of the sound.

Hopefully this latest conundrum won't cause as many arguments as this picture.