Simon Harris says there's no room for complacency in the abortion referendum, as Yes campaigners prepare for their final week of campaigning.

A poll from the Irish Times and Ipsos MRBI, which was conducted among 1,200 adults this week, showed a slight drop in support for the 'Yes' vote.

44% of people say they'll vote 'Yes' to repeal the Eighth Amendment in next Friday's referendum, while there's been an increase of four points for the 'No' side at 32%.

In the campaign itself, the Together For Yes group has launched a video showing the "pain and distress of the Eighth Amendment on women who receive a devastating diagnosis of fatal foetal anomaly".

Elsewhere, a #HEARMEOUT event in favour of a Yes vote was held in Dublin this morning - attended by celebrities including Christy Moore, Pauline McLynn and Marian Keyes.

Politicians and celebrities gather for the #HEARMEOUT initiative pic.twitter.com/QMlqtlFxUI — Aisling Roche (@ImAislingRoche) May 17, 2018

Organisers of the initiative are calling on people who have been 'negatively affected by the Eighth Amendment' to have a conversation with an undecided or No-voting friend or family member on Sunday 20th May.

Minister for Health Simon Harris says every vote counts.

He said: "I think what [the poll] shows is there's no room for complacency. We always knew this was going to be tight -

"People who want social change, people who want to be able to look after and care for women in a compassionate way in this country need to get out and vote."