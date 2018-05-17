Minister for Health says there's no room for complacency

Simon Harris says there's no room for complacency in the abortion referendum, as Yes campaigners prepare for their final week of campaigning.

A poll from the Irish Times and Ipsos MRBI, which was conducted among 1,200 adults this week, showed a slight drop in support for the 'Yes' vote.

44% of people say they'll vote 'Yes' to repeal the Eighth Amendment in next Friday's referendum, while there's been an increase of four points for the 'No' side at 32%.

In the campaign itself, the Together For Yes group has launched a video showing the "pain and distress of the Eighth Amendment on women who receive a devastating diagnosis of fatal foetal anomaly".

Elsewhere, a #HEARMEOUT event in favour of a Yes vote was held in Dublin this morning - attended by celebrities including Christy Moore, Pauline McLynn and Marian Keyes.

Organisers of the initiative are calling on people who have been 'negatively affected by the Eighth Amendment' to have a conversation with an undecided or No-voting friend or family member on Sunday 20th May.

Minister for Health Simon Harris says every vote counts.

He said: "I think what [the poll] shows is there's no room for complacency. We always knew this was going to be tight -

"People who want social change, people who want to be able to look after and care for women in a compassionate way in this country need to get out and vote."