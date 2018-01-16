You Can Sign A Book Of Condolence For Dolores O'Riordan Online Here
Dolores O’Riordan's sudden death is not being treated as suspicious, police in London have confirmed this morning.
The singer, who was in London to record a version of 'Zombie' with the band Bad Wolves, was found dead yesterday morning.
The 46 year old's body was discovered at the London Hilton Hotel just after 9am, with a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London saying the death is not being treated as suspicious this morning.
Kim Buckley has this report:
Dolores O'Riordan has sadly passed away at the age of 46.— Today FM (@TodayFM) January 15, 2018
RIP - 1971-2018 pic.twitter.com/0D18n2tZ7V
Meanwhile a book of condolence for the Cranberries singer has opened in Limerick city hall and online at www.limerick.ie
She's being described as the voice of a generation, as tributes flood in.