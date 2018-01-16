Police have confirmed they are not treating the singer's death as suspicious

Dolores O’Riordan's sudden death is not being treated as suspicious, police in London have confirmed this morning.

The singer, who was in London to record a version of 'Zombie' with the band Bad Wolves, was found dead yesterday morning.

The 46 year old's body was discovered at the London Hilton Hotel just after 9am, with a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London saying the death is not being treated as suspicious this morning.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Meanwhile a book of condolence for the Cranberries singer has opened in Limerick city hall and online at www.limerick.ie

She's being described as the voice of a generation, as tributes flood in.

 