The singer, who was in London to record a version of 'Zombie' with the band Bad Wolves, was found dead yesterday morning.

The 46 year old's body was discovered at the London Hilton Hotel just after 9am, with a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London saying the death is not being treated as suspicious this morning.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Dolores O'Riordan has sadly passed away at the age of 46.



RIP - 1971-2018 pic.twitter.com/0D18n2tZ7V — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile a book of condolence for the Cranberries singer has opened in Limerick city hall and online at www.limerick.ie



She's being described as the voice of a generation, as tributes flood in.