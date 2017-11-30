People can now dine out with their dog after a rule banning them was lifted.

Domestic animals are now allowed in restaurants and cafes at the owners' discretion, so people are still being advised to ring ahead and double check if they can bring their furry friend.

However, the law will still apply where food is being prepared, or stored.

The change brings us in line with many EU countries, but doesn't affect guide dogs or assistance dogs which were always allowed.

Kim Buckley has this report with input from Paul Froggatt, chairman of the Dog Friendly Association of Ireland and co-founder of Pupp cafe in Dublin and Lauren Kelly from Dockyard No 8 in Bray:

The Food Safety Authority says, 'The 1950s rules regarding domestic animals (dogs and cats) in food premises have been repealed and while domestic animals can be permitted in food premises, at the food business operator’s discretion, under Regulation (EC) No. 852/2004 access by domestic animals is prohibited to food premises or parts of food premises where food is prepared, handled or stored, which may be applicable to premises such as kitchens, supermarkets and shops.