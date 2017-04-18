'You Have to Pay us Equally'
Newer teachers are demanding the same wages as their colleagues, saying its a matter of equality.
All three unions are holding their annual conferences this week, and calling for equal pay as a matter of urgency.
It comes as the Education Ministers announced plans to reduce school costs for parents.
Juliette Gash reports from the ASTI conference in Co. Kerry;
ASTI President Ed Byrne discusses what to expect at the first day of Convention 2017 #ASTI17 pic.twitter.com/qQFzxG5F5l— ASTI (@astiunion) April 18, 2017
Both unions are headed towards the destination of pay parity. #TUI17— Teachers' Union Ire. (@TUIunion) April 18, 2017