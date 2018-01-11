YouTube Cuts Ties With Logan Paul
YouTube has cut business ties with Logan Paul.
The US vlogger, popular with children, was heavily criticised for posting a video from a so-called 'suicide forest' in Japan.
He also posted this offensive video from the same trip:
Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G— We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018
YouTube announced Wednesday it was dropping Paul from the YouTube Red comedy, "Foursome."
Paul has also been removed from Google Preferred (the top 5% of most-viewed YouTube content) which says it will no longer aggregate Paul's multimillion-subscriber channels for advertisers. That basically means he's cut off from his main source of YouTube income.
Despite his fall from grace, Paul's father says his son will be returning to vlogging soon:
LOGAN WILL BE BACK! SUPER FANS!! BUS UPDATES! MISTAKES!! We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO! Do I agree with some of the things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES! Face it folks....... we all fuck up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgement or whatever term you give it , is what matters. I love my boys and I am sooo proud of them !! . #loganpaul #jakepaul #riseofthepauls #stophate #stopbullying #givehugs @jakepaul @loganpaul
