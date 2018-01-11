YouTube has cut business ties with Logan Paul.

The US vlogger, popular with children, was heavily criticised for posting a video from a so-called 'suicide forest' in Japan.

He also posted this offensive video from the same trip:

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018





YouTube announced Wednesday it was dropping Paul from the YouTube Red comedy, "Foursome."

Paul has also been removed from Google Preferred (the top 5% of most-viewed YouTube content) which says it will no longer aggregate Paul's multimillion-subscriber channels for advertisers. That basically means he's cut off from his main source of YouTube income.

Despite his fall from grace, Paul's father says his son will be returning to vlogging soon: