A 19 year-old in the US has been charged over the death of her boyfriend - in what's being described as an internet stunt gone wrong.

Monalisa Perez told authorities Pedro Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest, believing the book would block it.

Ms Perez shot him from about a foot away.

The couple already have a 3-year-old and Ms Perez is pregnant with their second child.

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017



