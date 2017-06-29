YouTube Star Shot Dead In Prank Gone Wrong
A 19 year-old in the US has been charged over the death of her boyfriend - in what's being described as an internet stunt gone wrong.
Monalisa Perez told authorities Pedro Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest, believing the book would block it.
Ms Perez shot him from about a foot away.
The couple already have a 3-year-old and Ms Perez is pregnant with their second child.
Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈— Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017