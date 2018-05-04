A young boy has been injured in a hit and run in Longford.

The 11-year-old is being treated for leg injuries after being knocked down in Edgeworthstown at around 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, believed to be a black SUV, failed to stay at the scene on Granard Road.

Gardaí are appealing to speak with witnesses, and are also looking for dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí at Edgesworthstown Garda Station on 043-71-002 or any Garda station.