A seven-year-old boy from Cork whose battle with cancer captured the attention of thousands has passed away.

Fionn Doyle from Kildorrery was diagnosed with leukemia at just 18 months of age.

He went into remission in the summer of 2016 following treatment, but he suffered a relapse six months later.

His family has confirmed he passed away on New Year's Day, at home with his parents and two sisters.

Our hearts are saddened to hear the loss of one of our Little Blue Heroes last night, 7 year old honorary Garda Fionn Doyle. Fionn fought so bravely every step of the way against cancer. In police work we talk about bravery, honour and courage and Fionn exemplified all of that. pic.twitter.com/xCtyVq7HrT — Little Blue Heroes (@LilBlueHeroes) January 1, 2019

Fionn's story received widespread attention last year after his mother Eimear posted a message on social media asking people to send him a birthday wish.

The request went viral, and led to the seven-year-old receiving around 10,000 cards from all over the world.

Garda cars and a fire engine were also brought to Fionn's house to celebrate his birthday - where he was presented with his own Garda uniform and a medal for being a superhero.