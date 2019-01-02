Fionn Doyle received thousands of birthday cards last year after a social media request

A seven-year-old boy from Cork whose battle with cancer captured the attention of thousands has passed away.

Fionn Doyle from Kildorrery was diagnosed with leukemia at just 18 months of age.

He went into remission in the summer of 2016 following treatment, but he suffered a relapse six months later.

His family has confirmed he passed away on New Year's Day, at home with his parents and two sisters.

Fionn's story received widespread attention last year after his mother Eimear posted a message on social media asking people to send him a birthday wish.

The request went viral, and led to the seven-year-old receiving around 10,000 cards from all over the world.

Garda cars and a fire engine were also brought to Fionn's house to celebrate his birthday - where he was presented with his own Garda uniform and a medal for being a superhero.