Today’s ‘Young Dail’ is focusing on Equality.

This year’s theme was chosen by the youth councils of Ireland.

Over 200 representatives from all over the country have gathered in Croke Park today for Dail Na Nog which aims to give young people a stronger voice.

Kim Buckley has this report:

It’s all going down at #DailNaNog where this year’s theme for young people in Ireland is #equality @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/0RSgBnQZ8y — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) December 6, 2017





The representatives are between the ages of 12 and 17 and are elected by the 31 Comhairle na Nóg or youth councils throughout the country.

The theme of equality was picked s as priority by young people themselves.

Later today the delegates will vote on an area of equality to focus on for the next year, they are School, home and community, online, public services and sport.

Dail na Nóg is supported by the Department of Children and Youth affairs which ensures that young people get the opportunity to engage with ministers, policy makers, Oireachtas committees and other decision makers.