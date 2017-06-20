The countdown is on for Justin Bieber at the RDS in Dublin tomorrow night.

It's understood the pop star has arrived in Dublin ahead of the gig.

The 23 year old Canadian is in the middle of his Purpose tour.

He'll take to the stage tomorrow night at 8pm and will have support on the night from Halsey and John Gibbons.

In addition to this, Justin will have three young Dublin dancers on stage.

Abi (10) Shane (12) and Leah (10) are from the Swag Dance Studio in Swords, and were chosen over thousands of other dancers