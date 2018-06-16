A man in his early 20s has died in a suspected hit-and-run incident in County Longford.

Gardaí said the man was hit by a passing vehicle while out walking on the N4 at around 11:45pm last night.

It happened at Deerpark near Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene before being removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes,

The road is expected to remain closed for the next number of hours as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses and, in particular, are urging the driver involved to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.