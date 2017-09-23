Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked down and killed in the early hours of this morning in county Carlow.

The man in his early 40's was walking when he was struck by an SUV on the R725 Castledermot Road in Tullow at around 4.30am.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the accident.

The man's body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene has been examined by investigators and the road has since reopened.

Anyone who was near the Thomas Traynor Road to Rathbawn Lane at the time is asked to contact Gardai.