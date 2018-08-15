Two people have been arrested after a young woman was stabbed in the face in Dublin's south inner city.

This attack happened at around 7:20pm last night on Golden Lane.

An 18-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her face.

She also had items stolen during the ordeal.

The young woman is now being treated for her injuries at St James's Hospital.

Following the assault, gardaí searched the area and later arrested two suspects.

The 17-year-old girl and 20-year-old man can be held for questioning for up to 24 hours.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the assault to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.