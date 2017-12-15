"Youthquake" has been named as Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year.

The term means a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.

The word itself is nearly 50 years old - having been coined by then Vogue editor Diana Vreeland to describe how youth culture was changing fashion and music - but has seen a resurrection in a more political context over the past 12 months.

Youthquake was chosen from a shortlist that included "broflake", a man who is readily upset or offended and "newsjacking", defined as taking advantage of current events to promote a brand.