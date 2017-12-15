Youthquake Named Oxford Dictionaries Word Of The Year
"Youthquake" has been named as Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year.
The term means a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.
The word itself is nearly 50 years old - having been coined by then Vogue editor Diana Vreeland to describe how youth culture was changing fashion and music - but has seen a resurrection in a more political context over the past 12 months.
Youthquake was chosen from a shortlist that included "broflake", a man who is readily upset or offended and "newsjacking", defined as taking advantage of current events to promote a brand.
Also on the shortlist was "milkshake duck", a "person or thing that initially inspires delight on social media but is soon revealed to have a distasteful or repugnant past" and "white fragility", defined as "discomfort and defensiveness on the part of a white person.
Selfie, post-truth and omnishambles have all been previous winners.