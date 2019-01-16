YouTube's has banned its users from uploading video which show dangerous challenges and pranks.

The video sharing platform has announced the measure in its updated user guidelines.

Here's what Youtube has published on its website:

There are some exceptions to the ban, Youtube says a video that depicts a dangerous act may be allowed if the primary purpose is educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic, and it isn’t gratuitously graphic.

However, posting clips out of context from the same documentary might not be.

The change comes on the back of the controversial "Bird Box Challenge".

That encouraged participants to blindfold themselves and try a range of activities, including driving.

Last year YouTube banned videos of a challenge where people chew or swallow detergent pods.