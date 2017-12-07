The Children's Minister says abortion without restriction should be available up to the 12th week of a pregnancy.



In a speech to be given this evening, Katherine Zappone will say women should not have to justify their decision to anyone.



The Minister says the 8th amendment should be repealed and not replaced with any other text in the constitution.



She wants to decriminalise abortion and says it should not just be available in extreme cases like "risk to life", fatal foetal abnormality or rape.







