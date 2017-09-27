'Zero Hours Contracts Out by Christmas'
Laws outlawing Zero hours contracts will be introduced by Christmas if the Social Protection Minister gets her way.
Regina Doherty says its time for the most vulnerable workers to get job security.
Meanwhile, the Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed says the system is often too complex for job-seekers.
Juliette Gash reports;
Good to see @ReginaDo taking notes when shortcomings are pointed out on Soc Protection website by @INOUIreland pic.twitter.com/s8rwLKt3Y5— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) September 27, 2017