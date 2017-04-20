

A Cork mother who lost her two young daughters and husband in a murder suicide, in 2010, has called for a change in the law to allow families to be involved in the care of loved ones with mental health issues.

Una Butler's husband John who had been receiving treatment for depression, took his own life after two-year old Ella, and six-year old Zoe, at the family home, in Ballycotton, Co Cork.

Speaking at a symposium on media coverage of mental health stories, organised by the Journalism Department at the University of Limerick, Ms Butler called for accurate and sensitive reporting of murder suicide cases.

Ms Butler says the doctor patient relationship should be changed to include the patient's family.

She believes if she had been privy to her husband's treatment, there would be a different outcome.