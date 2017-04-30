Mark Zuckerberg has dropped in for a surprise dinner with a family in America's mid west.



The Moore family in Newton Falls, Ohio were only given the identity of their dinner guest 15 minutes before he arrived.

The Facebook billionaire reportedly wanted to spend time with a family that used to vote Democrat but then switched to Donald Trump.



The Facebook boss has challenged himself to visit all 50 US states in 2017.

It's sparked speculation he's considering a political career.

After sitting down with the Moores, Zuckerberg met with firefighters and the local mayor in South Bend Indiana.