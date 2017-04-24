THE WEEKEND's events at the Citizens' Assembly saw its members drop a political bombshell on Leinster House.

The 95 citizen members suggested that up to 12 weeks of gestation, abortion should be available at a person's discretion - effectively the 'on-demand' system that many expected would never arrive.

But already there are doubts about whether the findings will be translated into law by the politicians who set up the Assembly in the first place.

Gavan Reilly explains the whole process that led to this finding, and what happens now, in a special episode of That Was The Week:

