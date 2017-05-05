IT'S BEEN a busy - and a bitty - week in Leinster House. There's been developments on the Brexit front (and a chill wind blowing between Brussels and London) and further discussion on where we go from here on the Citizens Assembly.

There's also been further anger over the possibility of religious influence over the National Maternity Hospital, and a legitimate debate about whether it's appropriate to keep Ireland's votes at the UN a total secret - even from our own ministers.

But yet, the biggest talking point - and the one that's caused the most rancour - is about the Dail prayer, which has been in place since 1932.

Is there a place for a parliamentary prayer in a modern pluralist Republic - and, if there is, should TDs be forced to stand up during it, even if they're not Christian?

