ENDA KENNY is stepping down as Taoiseach this afternoon after six memorable and tumultuous years in charge.

He will announce his plans to the Dáil at 2pm, after which he will make one final visit to a Fine Gael meeting before heading for Aras an Uachtarain.

There, he will hand in his notice, bringing his tenure to an end and paving way for Leo Varadkar's appointment tomorrow.

You can watch the live feed of Oireachtas TV, courtesy of HEAnet, below.