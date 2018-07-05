Ah it’s that time of year again; where we find ourselves pondering Who’s ON?

Well Today FM is here to tell you that It’s most certainly ON down at Longitude.

Seeing as last year went so well, we will be back better than ever at The Today FM Sound Garden in the forest!

Here’s what we have on for ye festival folk over the weekend:

The return of 'OH IT'S salON'

This year the girls from EF creative studios will be there from 3-7 pm and 8-9pm each day to make all of your diva needs a reality.

The best part? It's free!

A post shared by EF Creative Studios (@efcstudios) on Jun 18, 2018 at 1:17am PDT

The Essential Photo booth

Afraid you didn’t get enough snaps or IG stories? Get your own printed pics with your mates. Totes Mems!

Pay you say? It's free again, oh how we treat you.

As you can see we’re all fierce excited, we hope you are too!

We’ll be seeing you down at the Today FM Tent.