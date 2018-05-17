Great news friends! We've got three brand new shiny music streams to show off and they're available to stream online and in-app right now!

Streaming 24/7 Today FM 80s, Today FM 90s and Today XM will bring you the best music from the 80s, 90s and alternative tunes, chosen by us, especially for you.

More music, dedicated streams and all available on your smart phone and online? What's not to love?!

Who doesn’t turn up the volume when ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ kicks in?

Doesn’t the chorus of ‘Take On Me’ bring you right back to what was going on in 1985? There’s a reason why people love the music of the 80s – the decade is jam-packed with timeless classics which still stand up today.

On Today FM 80s you’ll hear Whitney followed by Whitesnake followed by Wham! But beware – you won’t want to turn it off.

Get stuck in to the very best of the 80s right HERE.

Ah the 90s – talk about a musical melting pot: Rave, Grunge, Britpop, R&B, Hip-Hop, and whatever Hanson is. Today FM 90s is the only place you need to go to relive all the hits of this most varied of musical decades. Spice Girls, Suede, Shania – we’ve got the lot!

The best of the 90s all day every day

Nirvana changed everything. Before them, The Smiths changed everything. Before THEM, The Sex Pistols changed everything. In short, Alternative Music has a history of changing everything.

On Today XM, you’ll hear all of these iconic bands and those that followed in their wake. From Pixies to Pulp to Prodigy, you just need to make sure you’ve got enough volume, and then turn it up HIGH.

Today XM - your dedicated alternative music streaming channel, available 24/7

Today FM 80s, Today FM 90s and Today XM - take a look around...