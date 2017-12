WOWBURGER is opening its first restaurant outside of Dublin, on Cork’s Main Street.

To celebrate, we’re going to have an epic party with killer tunes from our very own Fergal D’Arcy, great prizes to be won and of course plenty of delicious burgers, fries & shakes!

So if you want to be in with a chance of winning passes to join us in Cork’s brand new WOWBURGER next Tuesday, fill in the form below.