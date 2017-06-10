It was the year we first took a trip to Walford to meet the Eastenders crowd, but do you remember the year that was 1985?

Phil Cawley was live this morning with the Classic 9 at 11 and 1985 brought back some brilliant memories for our listeners.

Do you remember sitting in on that July day for the fantastic Live Aid?

Or perhaps watching the Clones Cyclone Barry McGuigan becoming the featherweight champion of the world?

And of course, who could forget Ireland lifting the Triple Crown and scooping the championship in the Five Nations?

Across the world, there's controversy when Coca Cola releases New Coke before having to go back to basics after a backlash from listeners.

In music, Wham! become the first pop group to perform in China and Madonna headed out on her first ever tour.

But, the real star of this year was the movie scene as Marty McFly took a trip 'Back to the Future'.

And here are the tracks that made up the Classic 9 at 11 for 1985...

9. Power of Love-Huey Lewis and the News

8. Easy Lover-Phil Collins and Phillip Bailey

7. Drive-The Cars

6. Don't You (Forget About Me)-Simple Minds

5. Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves-Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin

4. Take On Me-A-Ha

3. Walking On Sunshine-Katrina & The Waves

2. Dancing in the Dark-Bruce Springsteen

And at number one...

