It's Saturday and that can only mean one thing, it's the Classic 9 at 11 with Phil Cawley.

And the year was...1994...

But how much do you remember about the year?

In Ireland, we made it to the World Cup Finals in the USA and the barmen in Dublin went on strike on the night of the first match. We had great success in Eurovision with Rock N'Roll Kids but it was the interval act on the night that really stole the show...

In music, Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain passed away at the age of just 27, Oasis exploded onto the scene with their debut album 'Definitely Maybe', and who can forget the 15 weeks where Wet Wet Wet were at the top of the charts with 'Love Is All Around.'

In movies, 'The Lion King' was a box office marvel and we first met Forrest Gump...

But what were the songs that made the year...

9. Ace Of Base-The Sign

8. Joshua Kadison-Jessie

7. Warren G-Regulate

6. Hootie and The Blowfish-Only Wanna Be With You

5. M People-Sight For Sore Eyes

4. The Cranberries-Dreams

3. Blur-Girls And Boys

2. Wet Wet Wet-Love Is All Around

1. Bruce Springsteen-Streets Of Philadelphia

Phil will have more from the Classic 9 at 11 next week!