We took a walk down memory lane this morning, all the way back to 1995...which, was only 10 years ago...right?

But did our songs this morning take you back to that sorching summer?

Maybe you remember the Dubs lifting the Sam Maguire for the first time in 12 years?

Or watching Father Ted for the first time?

It was also the year that an Ireland vs England football match had to be abandoned due to rioting and Ireland voted for divorce...albeit narrowly.

Around the world, Microsoft launched the famous operating system Microsoft 95 which went on to sell millions of copies in the first year alone, Robbie Williams left Take That (and thousands of young girls heartbroken) and OJ Simpson is acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown.

But what were the songs that made the year?

9. Common People-Blur

8. Two Can Play That Game-Bobby Brown

7. Where The Wild Roses Grow-Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue

6. Back For Good-Take That

5. Waterfalls-TLC

4. Gangstas Paradise-Coolio

3. Turn On, Tune In, Cop Out-Freak Power

2. Search for the Hero-M Peope

1. Wonderwall-Oasis

As always, thanks for getting in touch with your memories from broken arms to broken hearts!

Phil will have more from the Classic 9 at 11 next week!