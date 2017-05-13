Phil Cawley was live from Limerick this morning with the Classic 9 at 11, and the year was...1997.

What are your memories of the year?

Do you remember the tragic death of Princess Diana and the outpouring of grief around the world? Maybe you remember Elton John's emotional performance at her funeral?

Was it the release of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' that took you back? Or hearing Robin Williams as Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting?

In Ireland, Curracloe in Wexford was transformed for 'Saving Private Ryan' and President Mary Robinson confirmed she was moving on to pastures new in the UN.

Our listeners shared stories of brilliant summers, moving away, making confirmations and plenty of teenage discos and they mostly remembered the brilliant tracks that made up the Classic 9 at 11...

9. Blur-Song 2

8. Texas-Say What You Want

7. Eternal-I Wanna Be The Only One

6. Natalie Imbruglia-Torn

5. Hanson-MMMbop

4. The Verve-Bittersweet Symphony

3. All Saints-Never Ever

2. Blue Boy-Remember Me

1. Puff Daddy and Faith Evans-I'll Be Missing You

Phil will be back next week with the next edition of the Classic 9 at 11!