Phil Cawley was back on this Easter Saturday, and as always, we kicked off the show with the Classic 9 at 11...

But what year was it?

If you spent the morning arguing with folks in the car, around the breakfast table or even with yourself, we can reveal that it was the year 1999!

What are your memories of the year?

It was the year Gay Byrne said 'Goodnight' on The Late Late Show for the final time, Family Guy came to our screens and we were all freaked out by The Sixth Sense.

At home, it was the year the MTV European Music Awards came to Ireland and nurses across the country went on strike for better pay and conditions.

While in the US, a revolutionary new download system called Napster changed the way we get our music and of course, it was the year of the Y2K panic!

Here's this week's Classic 9 at 11 from 1999!

9. You Get What You Give-New Radicals

8. Unpretty-TLC

7. Baby One More Time-Britney Spears

6. Why Does It Always Rain On Me-Travis

5. Praise You-Fatboy Slim

4 Doo Wop (That Thing)-Lauryn Hill

3. Blue (Da Ba Dee)-Eiffel 65

2. Pretty Fly For A White Guy-The Offspring

1. Maria-Blondie

We were inundated with texts this morning from listeners who remember the year well...

'The year is 1999! Fond memories of secondary school listening to these tunes! Aideen Foskin, Kilkenny'

'Phil it's the late 90s around 98 , I remember we living with a Scottish girl who was the image of Lauren Hill so the song brings back the days of fun in the sun in Spain Allison'



'The year was 1999. It was the year we took our 7 kids to Eurodisney . . Madness . I got sick and ended up in hospital and ruined our only foreign holiday. Annette in Gorey'

'1999 It was the year I returned to live in Ireland after more than 5 years in the U.K. Only went for a year & returned 5 years later with 2 kids & contents of a house !! Funny how life turns out !! Anne'

'Hey Phil, and happy Easter! The year is 1999. The film Sixth Sense just gave it to me. My wife and I watched it. Our daughter Ciara was born that year and during night time feeds she'd stare into space and my wife would freak thinking there were dead people in the room. She still says it is the most frightening film she's watched; we can't even talk about it. Loving the show as ever Phil, John in Newry'